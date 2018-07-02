Lady Indians take down City View on the road

A good start led to an easy win for the Nocona Lady Indians on the road Friday at City View.

The Lady Indians were able to play well enough to coast their way to an easy 59-34 win against City View that started on the opening tip.

Nocona came out with their aggressive full court defense and bombs away offense to jump up 22-7 on City View in the first quarter. City View had a tough time getting any shot attempts off, but when they did it was from 3 and they went in. Still, the Lady Indians were better and led 36-16 at halftime.

The game got a bit more physical in the third quarter as both teams continued to play hard. Nocona had another solid quarter of outplaying City View 19-7 even as more and more bench players started to filter into the game.

The fourth quarter was a quarter both teams just wanted to get through. The Lady Indians played with mostly one starter the whole quarter as everyone got valuable varsity reps, but the play was not pretty. Still, the lead was big enough for Nocona they could handle it as they won easily 59-34.

