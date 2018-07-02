Lady Rabbits earn district title

It was a sweet last two games for the Bowie Lady Rabbits as they wrapped up at least a share of the district title with one-sided wins against Henrietta and City View.

Neither games were close as Bowie won at Henrietta 54-30 on Friday before turning around to win senior night on Monday 88-22 against City View.

On Friday, the Lady Rabbits started off the first half with lights out defense as Henrietta could barley get past their press. Bowie led 27-6 at halftime before the dogs were called off in the second half defensively. The Lady Rabbits did a good job of playing hard to finish, but finished with too many turnovers in the 54-30 win.

On Monday, Bowie played their last game of the district season at home against City View. It was senior night so all four seniors got the start in a different lineup than was used all year.

Coach Chuck Hall also used platoon style substitutions, with two lineups subbing in for the other.

The defense played even better as City View did not score until the beginning of the second quarter as the Lady Rabbits were up 49-9 at halftime.

The platoon style subbing continued in the second half with different lineups, but the play never went down one bit. Bowie had one of their best shooting games of the season as they won 88-22.

