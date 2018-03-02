Lady Rabbits think its their year to win it all

The Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team hopes to have a great season as this is the year they want to put everything together.

The team just missed out on the district title last year to Henrietta. With the Lady Cats graduating some key players and the Lady Rabbits returning a great senior core, expectations are high for Bowie.

The team returns six all-district performers from last year, including co-district MVP senior Taylor McCarty at shortstop. The Ottawa signee has been a staple on the varsity team since her freshman year.

Coach Brant Farris feels like this is the year. It is his fourth your at Bowie and this group of seniors is the first he has fostered through the program.

“We’ve grown up together from August until May together all year,” Farris said. “It’s a special group for me and I expect big things out of them.”

To read the rest, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.