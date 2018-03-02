Lady Rabbits win against Holliday

It was a tough game for the Bowie Lady Rabbits in a sense they were shorthanded, but the outcome was never in question as they beat Holliday at home on Tuesday.

With the flu spreading all throughout this area, Bowie was without three players on Tuesday and only suited out seven in a game they won easily 45-24. It was not pretty though.

The Lady Rabbits at times seemed unsure of the direction to go in their half-offense as Holliday tried everything to take away where they wanted to go. This led to many long possessions with no shot attempts for minutes at a time. Still, Bowie was the better team by a good margin and led 11-0 after the first quarter.

Holliday was able to knock in some 3’s in the second quarter but the Lady Rabbits pressing defense and generated enough transition baskets keep growing their lead.

With only two subs, Coach Chuck Hall tried his best to keep his team’s energy up by constantly subbing two players in and out while trying to keep his players accountable. Still, there were times the game dragged. Bowie led 26-10 at halftime.

