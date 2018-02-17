Lady Rabbits wins bi-district 48-25 against Eastland

A shut down defense led the way for the Bowie girls basketball team as they won their bi-district playoff game on Tuesday with a big margin against Eastland.

The game was played at Graham High School, but the Lady Rabbit crowd traveled well as their side filled most of the seats to cheer them on to a 48-25 win.

The game started contentious. An opening 5-0 lead saw Eastland battle back to tie the score at 7-7. Bowie was trying to get their post players deep positioning, but Eastland did a good job of preventing that with their size and tenaciousness.

Eastland was mostly perimeter based despite their size and shot a lot of 3s, but the Lady Rabbits did a good job of contesting early on. It was a low scoring back and forth first quarter, but Bowie took a narrow 11-9 lead into the second quarter where they took off. Back to back 3s from senior Kamryn Cantwell all of a sudden made the score 17-9.

