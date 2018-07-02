Mardi Gras Nocona Style kicks off Thursday

Nocona presents its eighth annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style festival Feb. 8-10.

Coordinated by the Nocona Chamber of Commerce and other community groups, this family-friendly event has daily parades, cajun food and music and many other activities.

Mardi Gras begins on Feb. 8 with the Krewe de Barkus Pet Parade sponsored by Lucky Paws Animal Shelter. It will start at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown park.

To be eligible for prizes, participants must pre-register at the chamber or on the day of the event. Cost is $5 with money going to Lucky Paws. Call 825-3526 to register.

The Knights of Columbus Fish Fry follows the pet parade at the Mardi Gras Headquarters, 217 Clay Street.

Read the full schedule of events in the mid-week News and follow coverage in your Bowie News.