Marjorie Ellen Brown Boyd

(Ellington)

April 29, 1929 – February 9, 2018

BRIDGEPORT – Marjorie Ellen Brown Boyd (Ellington), 88, crossed over into Heaven on Feb. 9, 2018 in Decatur, TX.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 12 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A celebration of her life was at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in Forestburg at the United Methodist Church with Pastor Sam Campbell officiating. Burial followed at Perryman Cemetery.

Marjorie known as “Marge” or “Margie,” was born April 29, 1929 in Wichita Falls to Houston and Beatrice Brown, of Bowie, and lived most of her life in Forestburg. She was the oldest child of eight.

Marge did not attend high school and worked as a waitress and as a supervisor in sewing factories until she decided to go to college in her late 30s to become an elementary school teacher. This was a dream for her. She taught 15 years in Bellevue, Alvord and Bowie, and one year in Florida.

She played the fiddle and guitar, and sang hymns and country music. She loved performing and being in the limelight. A friendly, outgoing person, she never met a stranger and loved children. She loved painting, dancing and a good party.

Traveling was one of her favorite hobbies and she took cruises and visited places like Alaska, and beach resorts in Mexico and Europe.

A lover and follower of Jesus Christ, she attended church her entire life and went on mission trips to places like Russia. She drove to far away states like California, Michigan or Florida. She was truly an adventurous spirit.

Margie, as her siblings and cousins called her, loved her family deeply. She rarely missed a family reunion. She attended weddings and funerals to support the grieving, and valued her friends—a friend who was there when they needed her.

She was the former wife of Finis Long, the widow of J. R. “Buddy” Boyd and later was married to Percy Ellington for many years.

She was the mother of Steve Long, Bowie, Janice Long Hunt, Saginaw, Lisa Boyd Brashear, Bowie and step-mother to Elizabeth Ellington, Virginia. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren as well as a great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, James, George, Jesse and Robert Brown.

She is survived by her husband, Percy Ellington; her children; and siblings, Thelma Brown Demoss, Ringgold, Marty Brown Parker, Wichita Falls and Gene Brown, Bowie.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.

