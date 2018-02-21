Montague County Crime Stoppers program almost ready to roll

The newly formed Montague County Crime Stoppers program has received its charitable donation status and will soon begin fundraising efforts to establish accounts that provide rewards for tips that lead to solving crimes.

Montague County Sheriff Marshall Thomas began work on establishing the program shortly after he took office with a town hall meeting in April 2017. Officials from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office shared information on their successful Crime Stoppers program.

Later in July a county Crime Stoppers Board was established and paperwork began for the 501c3 charitable donations status, as well as participating in the state crime stoppers programs.

Board Chairman Karen Bolich said the 501c3 designation arrived this past week and they are awaiting final approval of the county application by the state crime stoppers board.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.