Music for the Mission on Feb. 28

Enjoy an evening of uplifting musical entertainment at Music for the Mission from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 28 at First United Methodist Church of Bowie, 1515 N. Jefferson.
Admission is $1 per person and if desired a canned good for the Bowie Mission. There also will be a cake auction and a silent auction of items donated by local merchants.
Proceeds will go directly to the Bowie Mission. For questions call Jarae Scruggs at 841-1212.
Groups and churches participating include: Darlene McCord and the Happy Tones, First Christian Church, First United Methodist Church handbells, Piano Pad students, First Freewill Baptist, Stoneburg Baptist, Casting Out Ministry, Montague Holiness/Nocona Hills Community Church, Gene’s Men’s Bible Study Group and Old Country Church.
