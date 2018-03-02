Nocona boys beat down Jacksboro at home 68-38

It was a good bounce back game for the Nocona boys basketball team on Tuesday as they overcame their rough previous week to beat Jacksboro at home.

Following road games against two of the best teams in the district, the Indians unfortunately lost both games at Bowie and Holliday. They took out their frustrations on Jacksboro at home 68-38.

It was a game to get back on track for the Indians. Nocona’s pressed forced easy opportunities for transition baskets early and built a 17-9 first quarter lead.

Senior Jose Ogeda got hot early and scored nine of the team’s points in the quarter as he got back on track in terms of scoring the basketball. Ogeda finished with 16 in the game.

“It was good to see him get some shots to fall,” Coach Bret Botard said. “I was pleased to see that. Hopefully that’s a forcast of things to come.”

Things got even more heated up in the second quarter as the pace quickened and both teams picked up their scoring. Jacksboro had no shot of keeping up with Nocona’s pace that night as the Indians went into halftime leading 41-21.

Instead of coming out of halftime pleased with their lead, Nocona came out and played their best quarter of the game, out scoring Jacksboro 24-6.

