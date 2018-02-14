Nocona falls to Peaster

It was tough draw for the Nocona Lady Indians in their bi-district playoff game on Monday and unfortunately they could not get past Peaster.

The Lady Indians season came to an end as they lost 51-40.

Nocona offensively did not start off on the right foot as they trailed 11-2 in the first quarter. Shots that normally went in were not for the Lady Indians as they started the game in a funk.

They were able to pick things up in the second quarter significantly as freshman Averee Kleinhans and junior Brooke O’Neal combined for the 15 points in the second quarter. With their defense playing so well, Nocona went into halftime only trailing 20-17.

Both teams picked things up offensively in the third quarter as both teams nearly doubled their first half output in the quarter. For the Lady Indians, it was their most balanced quarter offensively as six different players scored points. Unfortunately, Peaster also scored the most during that quarter as they made three 3s and extended their lead to 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Nocona fought hard in the fourth, but just did not have the firepower that night to come back, despite a good defensive effort as Peaster won 51-40.

To read more, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.