Nocona girls end regular season right

The last home game and senior night could not have gone much better for the Nocona Lady Indians on Tuesday as they routed Henrietta to clinch the third seed in the district.

The Lady Indians never let Henrietta have a chance as they won big 68-30 with a great performance from their players.

Nocona came out with their aggressive pressing defense that led to easy baskets and more opportunities to press while also stifling Henrietta’s offense. They built a 20-7 first quarter lead that just grew as the game went on.

The great offensive play continued in the second quarter as the Lady Indians also shot the ball well from 3, making five in the first half, while giving Henrietta no room to breath. Nocona led 37-13 at halftime. The Lady Indians were able to keep it up for another quarter in the third before easing up on the gas in the fourth to cruise to an easy 68-30 win.

