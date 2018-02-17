Nocona Indians set to take on Brock in bi-district

It was a good finish for the Nocona boys on Tuesday as they won their final district game on the road at Boyd.

The Indians made short work of Boyd and won with the big margin of 75-48. It was a classic Nocona boys game from this season.

The Indians raced out to a big first quarter lead 25-4. They used their full court press to get turnovers they were able to convert to scores in transition. This viscous cycle fed into efficient looks at the basket while also limiting any shots for Boyd.

The hammer was still down in the second quarter, but not as hard as it was in the first. Still, the lead kept building as another facet of Nocona’s identity, getting to the free throw line, came out in the second quarter a bit. The Indians led 41-14 heading into halftime.

