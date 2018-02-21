Nocona Lady Indians kick off the 2018 softball season

The Nocona Lady Indian softball team got their season underway last week with their first tournament of the season at the North Texas JV Showcase on Thursday and Friday.

Despite playing in a JV tournament, the Lady Indians played bigger schools with established programs to get in good experience.

Their first game was against Krum. Nocona jumped out to a 4-1 lead at the end of the first inning, but Krum took back the lead with a six run second inning. The Lady Indians were able to tie the game in the third inning at 7-7 before the game was ended due to tournament rules that ended games after three innings.

