Nocona police, SO stop suspect running in stolen vehicle

A Montague man was arrested the afternoon of Jan. 30 after leading Nocona Police on a high-speed chase through town in a stolen vehicle.

Joseph Shoefstall, 30, remains in the Montague County jail on Feb. 9 after being jailed on complaints of evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, parole violation and aggravated robbery after holding a Sunset woman at gunpoint before stealing her car on the morning of Jan. 30. Bonds total $37,000.

Chief Deputy Chris Hughes said on Jan. 30 Deputy Wes Gentry went to 519 Hutchison to meet with Aiden Croxton about a stolen 1997 Chevy Monte Carlo.

Croxton said earlier in the day he went to 503 Wigwam Road where Joseph Shoefstall reportedly asked to borrow the vehicle. When Croxton said no, the suspect pulled out a gun and said he wasn’t asking any more.

