Nocona teen jailed for terroristic threat

An 18-year-old Nocona High School senior was arrested Sunday and charged with a complaint of terroristic threat after he allegedly made a threatening Twitter post.

Zachary Boyd, Nocona Hills, is accused of posting at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday a comment that said “NHS needa to get shot up js (just saying).”

The Nocona Police was immediately flooded with phone calls from area residents about the post. By Sunday evening, Sheriff Marshall Thomas had obtained a warrant and Boyd was arrested. Bond was set at $20,000 and Monday afternoon he was released on bond. An additional criminal trespass warning was filed on Boyd to stay off the school campus.

This local threat comes on the heels of the most recent school shooting in Florida where 17 people were killed by a former student.

