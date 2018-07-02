Nokona begins 84th year in new, modern facility

By BARBARA GREEN

Since a 2006 fire destroyed the factory of Nokona, the manufacturer of American-made ballglove has been something of a company without a home.

While they continued to produce gloves in a make-shift building in downtown Nocona owners continued searching to find a more suitable location. It was not until this past summer Robby Storey, vice president of Nokona, made a deal with Craig Carter who was renovating the historic former Nocona Boot Company located on U.S. H

ighway 82.

A long-term lease was negotiated and as 2018 opened, the production staff was cutting and sewing gloves in a modern, industrial facility complete with a nod to the past. It will be the company’s 84th year.

For Nokona, it could be called a homecoming to the old boot factory. After the 2006 fire they moved into the facility for a brief two-year period.

Read about the 84 year history of this company and learn about its new modern manufacturing plant in the mid-week News.