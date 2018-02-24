Ongoing deterioration of drainage culverts leads to closure of street

By BARBARA GREEN

Longtime drainage problems on Mill Street near State Highway 59 finally came to a head Wednesday forcing the closure of the area from Barry Street north to the highway intersection.

Stony Lowrance, street department superintendent, said safety concerns were the primary factors as the drainage culverts and the areas surrounding them are deteriorating. After visiting the site with Lowrance on Wednesday morning, Mayor Gaylynn Burris directed it be closed.

Drivers should avoid this area or be prepared to turn around.

There are two, 48-inch galvanized tinhorns running east-west under about 70 feet of roadway. A portion of the east side of the street has been barricaded after a portion of the asphalt roadway collapsed and washed away last year. The headwalls also have deteriorated and washed out.

