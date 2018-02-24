Panthers live and learn in playoffs

A close game did not go Saint Jo’s way on Tuesday as they lost their bi-district playoff game to Dodd City.

A slim lead for most of the game was slowly chipped away until Dodd City took the lead in the fourth quarter to win 63-57.

The Panthers came out offensively hot from 3-point land and took an early 20-15 lead. Dodd City was able to close the gap, but Saint Jo still led 30-29 at halftime.

It was an intense playoff atmosphere. Large numbers showed up on both sides in a way the Panthers were not used too. Coach Michael Wheeler feels the reality of the moment hit them throughout the game in a negative way.

Dodd City was able to tie the score 46-46 heading into the third quarter. Saint Jo was able to do a pretty good job on Dodd City’s main player, but the Hornets were able to get other scoring contributions as four players were in double figures.

Meanwhile, Dodd City went to a triangle and two defense to try to limit the Panthers prime perimeter threats. With the hot shooting of the first quarter worn off, Saint Jo had some trouble trying to keep their slim lead.

Several players stepped up for the Panthers, but it was not enough as the Hornets closed the game with another strong quarter that included clutch free throw shooting down the stretch. Dodd City won 63-57.

