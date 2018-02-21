Party primary early voting now underway

Early voting for the March 6 Texas party primary elections began Tuesday and go through March 2.

Winners of the party races will battle it out with each other in the November general elections.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those two weeks.

She reminds voters since Montague County operates countywide vote centers, registered voters can cast their ballots at any of the early voting locations, not just the one in their town. The same applies on election day March 6.

Within Montague County four locations are set up for early voting: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; Nocona Community Room, 807 W. State Highway 82; Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason; and the old flower shop on the square, 110 Boggess, Saint Jo.

Read the full story in the mid-week News. Also follow the hyperlinks below to read the sample ballots for both parties.

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Republican-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Democratic-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf