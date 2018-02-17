Party primary early voting opens Tuesday

Early voting for the March 6 Texas party primary elections begins on Feb. 20 and will run through March 2.

Winners of the respective party races will do battle with each other in the November general elections.

Within Montague County there will be four locations set up for early voting: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; Nocona Community Center, 807 W. State Highway 82; Bowie Community Room, 307 N. Mason; and the old flower shop on the square, 110 Boggess, Saint Jo. The Saint Jo location has moved from the civic center as that facility is under renovation.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during those two weeks.

Follow these links to see the sample ballots for the Republican races and Democratic races for the March 6 party primaries.

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Republican-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf

http://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/Democratic-Sample-Ballot-March-2018.pdf