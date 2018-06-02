Patsy Gail Black

April 11, 1946 – January 31, 2018

BOWIE – Patsy Gail Black, 71, died on Jan. 31, 2018 in Bowie, TX.

A graveside service was at noon on Feb. 5 at Willowhole Cemetery in North Zulch, TX.

Black was born April 11, 1946 to James and Mary (Shirley) Davis. She married Bill Black on Aug. 22, 1964 in Houston. She owned and operated Emergency Paramedics Ambulance Service in Pasadena for 12 years, and worked for North Star Steel as a security guard and EMT in Channel View for several years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lendon “Bill” Black and her parents.

She is survived by her children, Sheila Black, Huntington, Tony Black, Huntington and Mary Willet, Bowie; eight grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.