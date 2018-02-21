Portion of North Mill closed due to collapsed drainage area

City of Bowie officials report North Mill Street from Barry Street to its merge at State Highway 59 has been closed due to unsafe road conditions. Mayor Gaylynn Burris said Street Superintendent Stony Lowrance reported three to four-feet of asphalt had collapsed above the drainage culvert located on the creek that flows in this section. A section above the drainage ditch has been barricaded for several months. Lowrance said after Tuesday’s rains there is virtually nothing holding up the culvert. For safety’s sake Burris said she told them to close off that section of the street Wednesday afternoon.

Drivers should avoid this area or be prepared to turn around. Burris said the council will be informed of the additional damage and try to address it as quickly as possible.

Watch for additional details in your weekend News.