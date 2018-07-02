Powerlifting teams gain experience

It was a busy week of powerlifting for Bowie as they hosted their second meet of the short season for the girls and traveled to Bridgeport for the boys.

The hosted meet happened Thursday at Bowie Junior High. The Lady Rabbits finished first as a team with three lifters taking home gold medals in their weight divisions and six lifters earning medals overall.

Jessie Henry in the 97 pound class, Emma Skinner in the 114 pound class and Emily Cox in the 148 pound class each won their weight class overall.

Other medalists included Maddie Baker earning third in the 132 pound class, Madison Metzler earning second in the 148 pound class, Breanna Masingale earning fourth in the 148 pound class and Olivia Henry earning second in the 165 pound class.

One lifter missing from the meet traveled with the boys to team to Bridgeport on Saturday. Carrington Davis dominated the 181 pound class to complete an overall great week for the girls team.

The Nocona girls team also traveled to the Bowie meet on Thursday and finished third overall as a team. Two girls took home gold medals in their weight classes while all five lifters earned medals in their weight classes.

