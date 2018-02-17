Prairie Valley tops Saint Jo in heated rivalary match up

The Saint Jo Panthers are headed to the playoffs despite ending their regular season with a 76-54 loss to Prairie Valley on Tuesday night. William Winkler sunk 18 points, followed by Julian Rohde with 14 to lead the Bulldogs to wrap up their season with a win.

“I am really proud of the guys this season,” Prairie Valley Coach Zac Tabor said. “They worked hard all year and it paid off with one of the more successful seasons Prairie Valley has had over the last few years.”

Meanwhile, Saint Jo’s advancement makes the Panthers the only 1A Montague County school to reach the postseason, but first they hope to put the loss behind them.

