Primary politicking kicks into gear

Politicking for the upcoming March 6 Texas Party Primaries will kick into gear during the next few weeks leading up to the start of early voting on Feb. 20.

Those wishing to cast their ballots will be able to select from four locations across Montague County from Feb. 20 to March 2. These countywide vote centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Elections Administrator Ginger Wall reminds county voters due to the countywide designation you can cast ballots at any of the locations, not just your home precinct or home city.

Early voting locations will be at the following sites: Montague County Annex Community Room, Montague; Nocona Community Room, Bowie Community Room and the old flower shop at 110 Boggess in Saint Jo.

Read the full story in the mid-week News.