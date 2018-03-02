‘Put Bowie on the map’ program on Feb. 20

America’s Small Business Development Center at Midwestern State University and the Bowie Chamber of Commerce are helping small businesses grow their presence online with a “Let’s put Bowie on the Map Workshop” on Feb. 20 in the Wellington State Bank meeting room, 1301 State Highway 59 North.

The workshop doors open at 8:30 a.m. serving coffee and donuts, with the workshop running from 9 to 10 a.m.

It will feature a lesson on getting your business online and brings together community members, business owners and civic leaders together to help small businesses succeed on the web.

There are new tools for business owners to enhance their Google listing, so even if you have a verified location there is more to learn. Make sure your business shows up online – for free.

Things you will need include: Be a business owner in Bowie; have a Google account already set up; bring one of the following original documents for your business: Utility bill, tax letter, business registration certified. These documents need to have the business name, address and category of business.

Those attending may RSVP at: bit.ly/GYBOBOWIE.