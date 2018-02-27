Rama Lee Butler

December 16, 1926- February 20, 2018

NOCONA – Rama Lee Butler, 92, died on Feb. 20, 2018.

A visitation was from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel in Nocona. There was a service at 10 a.m. Feb. 26 at Central Christian Church in Nocona with the Rev. Dave Woodbury officiating. Interment will follow in Nocona Cemetery.

She was born on Dec. 16, 1926 in Eastland to Claude Lee and Rosetta Murry. She married Dan Coy on Aug. 7, 1944.

Butler was well known for her faithful leadership in Eastern Star and Rainbow Girls. She was a deacon and elder in her church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Coy; her parents and her three brothers, Billy Bob, Garland and Jim.

She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Pribble and Diana Rice; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.