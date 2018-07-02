Red Velvet Oreo cookie truffles for Valentine’s Day

By Tasha

Everyone loved the Holiday Peanut Butter Balls, and the Golden Oreo Truffles with edible glitter are quickly becoming popular. For those two reasons, and because I love deliciously easy treats, I’m bringing you Red Velvet Oreo Truffles! This recipe will give you a dozen yummy balls that are perfect for Valentine’s Day!

Red Velvet Oreo Truffles

You find the ingredients and recipe below, with a printable option if you need it. This quick little video will show you how easy it is to whip up these Red Velvet Oreo Truffles.

have two little secrets for you. First, you can easily switch up the flavor with any of your favorite Oreos. Second, you could also drizzle some melted red chocolate melts on top of the truffles, if you wanted to add more color. 😉

Store these Red Velvet Oreo Truffles in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 days, if they last that long! Some of the things used for this recipe are available on Amazon, if you need to grab them:

20-24 Red Velvet Oreo cookies

8 oz brick of cream cheese – softened

12 oz bag of Wilton white chocolate melts or white chocolate chips

Assorted Valentine sprinkles

Optional- red chocolate melts

Instructions