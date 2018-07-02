Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce meets Feb. 12

The Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce will meet at noon on Feb. 12 in the chamber building on the square.

The chamber has moved its meetings to the second Monday of each month. If you would like to attend call Randie Burton at 995-2964 or email to honeyb0331@gmail.com no later than noon on Feb. 9. Lunch is $9 per person.

In old business the board will review the recent banquet, membership status and the ribbon cutting schedule.

In new business, there will be an update on the billboard placement and discussion of a kite flying event proposal.

There also will be discussions on upcoming events including Rednecks with Paychecks, July 4th Spectacular and the Real Cowboy Symposium.