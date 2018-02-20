Saint Jo City Council to consider filling water supt. vacancy

Members of the Saint Jo City Council will discuss personnel items centered around Water Superintendent Marty Hilton when its meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Wednesday’s agenda includes two items in executive session: Consultation with attorney on a matter in which the duty of the attorney to the governmental body under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct of the State Bar of Texas clearly conflicts with the Texas Government Code regarding the water supervisor/superintendent vacancy, and personnel matters to discuss that superintendent’s position.

Marty Hilton recently left the water superintendent’s position to take another job.

Any action on those items would be taken back in open session.

Other topics for Wednesday’s agenda include planning for several upcoming events. Donna Howell-Sickles will make a request to use the Chisholm Trail Square for the Spring Fling on April 19 and the Real Cowboy Symposium also planned this year.

The Saint Jo Chamber of Commerce has made a request to use city property located next to the rodeo arena for a kite flying event.

Jonathan Fenoglio has made a request to building a new home at 309 N. Meigs.

And a resolution for the annual rate review mechanism for Atmos Energy within the City of Saint Jo will be considered.