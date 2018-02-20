Ad

Schools announce late starts for tomorrow

02/20/2018 NEWS 0

The following schools have announced they will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to possible winter weather.

Bowie

Montague

Saint Jo

Prairie Valley

Bellevue

Nocona

Gold-Burg

We will update the site as more schools or other changes are made.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes