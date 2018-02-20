Schools announce late starts for tomorrow

The following schools have announced they will start at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to possible winter weather.
Bowie
Montague
Saint Jo
Prairie Valley
Bellevue
Nocona
Gold-Burg
We will update the site as more schools or other changes are made.
