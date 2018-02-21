Ad

Schools closing on Thursday

02/21/2018 SCHOOL NEWS 0

The following school districts have reported they will be closed on Thursday due to winter weather conditions: Bowie, Bellevue, Nocona, Montague,  Gold-Burg and Prairie Valley.

This list will be updated as information is made available.

