Small business program on Feb. 20

America’s Small Business Development Center at Midwestern State University and the Bowie Chamber of Commerce are helping small businesses grow their presence online with a Let’s Put Bowie on the Map workshop, which will feature a lesson about getting your business online.

The workshop will be at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20 in the Chisholm Trail Meeting Room at Wellington State Bank, 1301 State Highway 59 North. Come at 8:30 a.m. to enjoy coffee and donuts. Business owners can RSVP here: bit.ly/GYBOBOWIE

“Let’s Put Our Cities on the Map” brings community members, business owners, and civic leaders together to help small businesses succeed on the web. Walter Lambert, a business analyst from the Small Business Development Center said they are excited to get the program launched.

