Spring book sale readied March 7-10

It’s almost time for the annual spring book sale benefiting the Bowie Public Library March 7-10 at the Bowie Community Room.

The sale opens at noon on March 6. As always there will be a wide selection of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, hardbacks and paperbacks all on a variety of topics. This sale is sponsored by the Friends of the Bowie Public Library benefiting projects at the library which serves the greater Bowie area.

If you have books you would like to donate to the sale, they are welcome. Please drop them off at the library before March 6.

Days and hours of the sale will be as follows: March 7, noon to 5 p.m.; March 8, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; March 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 10, 9 a.m. to noon. Come early for the best selection.