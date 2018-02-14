State emergency managers visit county discussing 2015 FEMA projects

By BARBARA GREEN

The slow moving government bureaucracy connected with spring 2015 flooding damage across Montague County roads raised its head to the commissioners’ court Monday as state officials asked about the status of federal disaster repairs while county officials wait on slow paying reimbursements.

Officials with the Texas Division of Emergency Management met with the court asking for updates on the Federal Emergency Management Administration funded repairs, but it appears to be an instance of one government department not having all the information from the other. Colleen O’Neal, district coordinator, Dave Wiltse, recovery officer and Lance Liggett, district coordinator field response, addressed the court.

O’Neal said the county has “numerous projects on the books,” and it is her job to make sure those keep moving or it could raise a red flag and FEMA could defund the work.

County Judge Rick Lewis told the court when he spoke to O’Neal last week she told him they only had seven completed projects on their books for the county, but in actuality 47 projects have been done, 17 others are partially done at more than 90 percent completion.

With the mountain of documentation required for every dollar of FEMA money it was odd that information had not been provided or was not available to the area coordinators.

