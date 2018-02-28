Texas Independence Day celebration March 3-4

“Texas Independence Day Celebration,” presented by H-E-B, is an annual two-day living history celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 3 and 4 on the 293-acre Washington on the Brazos State Historic Site.

The annual celebration is at the site where 59 delegates bravely met in 1836 to make a formal declaration of independence from Mexico. Because of that historic event, Washington on the Brazos is known as the place “Where Texas Became Texas.”

The admission-free, Texas-sized celebration features two stages of non-stop live music and entertainment; Texian Village of arts and crafts; variety of food trucks; Texas A&M University Singing Cadets; Kids History Zone; Aggieland Mariachi Band; “The Birth of a Republic” historical play about the signers of the declaration; Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church Men’s Chorus; Brenham Children’s Chorus; Red Chanuska; Professor Gerard, The Texian Magician; Mixteco Ballet Folklorico; “Dr. Balthasar’s Medicine Show;” Celtaire String Band; Jagoda Polish Folk Dance Ensemble; Pace & Barber; Texas State Federation of Square and Round Dancers; and other entertaining, family-friendly programs.

