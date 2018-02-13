Two vehicles involved in morning injury accident

Bowie emergency personnel responded to this two-vehicle accident at Wise and Mill at 8:02 a.m. Monday. Involved in the wreck was this Nissan Sentra driven by Melissa McMillen, Sunset, and two children ages 10 and 11. The car collided with a Ford F-750 driven by Wesley Greer Jr., Chico. McMillen was north on MIll and the truck was west on East Wise. McMillen drove into the intersection and collided with Greer according to the police report. Both drivers told police they had green lights. Occupants in the car were transported to Wise Regional Hospital in Decatur, reported Bowie Police.(Photo by Barbara Green)