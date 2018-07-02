TxDOT deadline for U.S. 82 project comments is Feb. 9

The Texas Department of Transportation will continue to accept comments on the proposed route for the U.S. Highway 82 widening project from Henrietta to Nocona through Feb. 9. Recently, TxDOT conducted two open houses on the revised route. If you were unable to attend or have not provided your input yet, there is still time to give comments. Visit the following webiste for information on the project, the initial study, the route and maps: http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/wichita-falls/us82-henrietta-nocona.html

Comments also can be emailed to: MyProjectsWichitaFalls@txdot.gov.