TxDOT provides road update

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Young Counties) – TxDOT crews in most parts of the district spent the dry parts of morning pre-treating bridges and overpasses with Brine. However, substantial rainfall has washed most of the anti-icing agent off the roadways.

Maintenance forces in Wichita Falls and Henrietta are already on 12 hour shifts and will work throughout the night. Other maintenance offices are on standby with supervisors working overnight. As conditions dictate, more offices will go on 12 hour rotation. The around the clock schedule will continue until the storm ends. Crews will be putting down deicing liquids like Brine as well as traction materials on bridges and trouble spots if frozen precipitation falls.

TxDOT is extremely concerned with the potential for icy conditions in the morning. The commute could be bad. Travel in the morning is discouraged if your area gets hit with freezing rain.

Drivers are urged to follow these precautions:

Reduce speed. Speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Do not use cruise control.

Maintain at least three times the normal following distance on snow or ice.

Watch carefully for personnel and equipment treating roadways, and stay at least 200 feet back from road crews.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, overpasses and shaded areas as they tend to freeze first.

Carry extra warm coats, gloves and boots in case you get stranded.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, and then straighten your vehicle.