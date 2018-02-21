TxDOT road updates (2:15 p.m.)

WICHITA FALLS DISTRICT (Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Young Counties) – Roads are passable at this time however conditions are expected to worsen tonight as everything begins to refreeze. TxDOT crews will be out all night treating with several types of de-icing agents in order to plow the sleet and slush off the highways. Crews are also putting down traction materials on bridges and trouble spots.

Motorists can obtain travel information by visiting DriveTexas.Org , TxDOT.Gov, or calling (800) 452-9292. You can also view nine traffic cameras in the Wichita Falls area. You can access those at DriveTexas.Org, TxDOT.Gov., or the Weatherbug phone app.