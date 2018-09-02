Tyshonda Chantelle Pearson

October 14, 1982 – February 7, 2018

OLNEY – Tyshonda Chantelle Pearson, 35, died Feb. 7, 2018 in Olney, TX.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneburg.

Pearson was born Oct. 14, 1982 in Bowie to Dennis Mann and Sheila Croxton. She graduated from Henrietta High School and was a stay at home mother of two precious little boys.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Cordie and Ruby Lewis, and grandmother, Alta Mae Waynewright.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis Mann II, Iowa Park and Maddox Palmer, Olney; parents, Sheila Owens and Dennis Mann, Wichita Falls; sisters, Natasha Tate, Wichita Falls, Crickett Davis, Wichita Falls, Melany Brawner, Wichita Falls and Crystal Mann, Fort Worth; brother, Kevin Mann, Bowie; grandparents, Monte and Jean Yowell, Bowie, and Gene Mann, Bowie and Melvin and Janet Croxton; biological father, Lester Stump, Bowie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire donations can be made in memory of Tyshonda to the White Family Funeral Home to help with expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to The White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.