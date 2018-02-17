UTGCD board meets on Tuesday

Directors of the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District will meet at at 5 p.m. on Feb. 20 its monthly meeting at the Springtown office.

The board will consider appointments to fill two vacant positions representing Parker and Wise Counties.

Several resolutions will be reviewed including one to designate the newly completed office facility; amend the district by-laws; electronic funds; and prohibit contracts with companies boycotting Israel.

Other agenda topics include the general manager’s operational report, development of district rules and the general counsel’s report.