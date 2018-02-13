Valentine Day trends

Where to spend Valentine’s Day

Once you’ve found that perfect gift, the question still remains: where will you spend Valentine’s Day? If you are planning a romantic night at home, you’re in the majority. Our survey found that almost half of consumers will be spending the night at home, with only 8% stating they plan to have a night on the town.

At home: 47%

Dinner at a restaurant: 36%

Night on the town: 8%

At the movies: 5%

Recreational activity (bowling, mini-golf): 4%

Least-favorite gifts

We all know the classic Valentine’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to please: roses, jewelry, teddy bears, chocolates, etc. But what are the gifts you should definitely avoid when shopping for your special someone? Our survey found that there are specific gifts that consumers do not hope to open up on Valentine’s Day.

Men’s least favorite gifts to recieve:

Underwear

A bottle of alcohol

Flowers

Women’s least favorite gifts to recieve:

A bottle of alcohol

Lingerie

Gift Card

Favorite Valentine’s Day Treat If you’re wondering which tasty treat to get your special someone this Valentine’s Day, look no further. We’ve narrowed down the top treats from across the country to find out just which sugary concoction will be the most popular this year. We found that women prefer chocolate covered strawberries (34%) and men prefer a box of chocolates (30%). sugary concoction will be the most popular this year. We found that women prefer chocolate covered strawberries (34%) and men prefer a box of chocolates (30%).

First Dates

For those not already in a relationship on Valentine’s Day, this holiday offers an opportunity to impress someone you have your eye on or get to know someone completely new. Our survey found that 53% of consumers say that it’s okay to go on a first date on February 14, while the remaining 46% think you should wait until a less high-pressure day for a first date.

Favorite Valentine’s Day Flower

Roses continue to take the top spot, with almost half of respondents (48%) selecting it as their favorite flower to receive on Valentine’s Day. If your loved one isn’t sweet on roses or you just want to give something different, consider surprising them with other popular options such as Tulips (16%) or Daisies (9%).