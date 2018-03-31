BEDC, chamber and Main Street move to new offices

The Bowie Economic Development Corporation moved into its new offices at 101 E. Pecan last Thursday. The Bowie Chamber of Commerce and Bowie Main Street staff also are moving into the location renting space from the BEDC. (Photo by Barbara Green)
The Bowie Economic Development Corporation moved into its new offices at 101 E. Pecan last Thursday. The Bowie Chamber of Commerce and Bowie Main Street staff also are moving into the location renting space from the BEDC. (Photo by Barbara Green)
Copyright © 2018 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply