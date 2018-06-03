Angelia Lynn Henry

April 20, 1963 – February 28, 2018

NOCONA – Angelia Lynn Henry, 54, died on Feb. 28, 2018 in Wichita Falls, TX.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. March 7 at the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona. A private interment will be at a later date.

Henry was born on April 20, 1963 in Killeen to Gerald Van Bramer and Doris Jane Scism. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her sons, Victor Van Bramer, Chicago, IL and Jerry Henry, Asheville, NC; sister, Teri Reifer, New Jersey; brothers, Archie Barton and Gerald Van Bramer both of Las Vegas, NV and two grandchildren.

Memorials may be made a local animal shelter of choice.

Arrangements entrusted to Jerry Woods Funeral Home of Nocona.