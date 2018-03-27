Ascencion Díaz

March 25, 1944 – March 26, 2018

NOCONA – Ascencion Díaz, 74, died on March 26, 2018 in Nocona, TX.

A service will be at 11 a.m. on March 28 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Nocona with the Rev. Sredico Gayoso officiating. An interment will be in Mexico at a later date.

Díaz was born on March 25, 1944 to Tomas and Josefina Díaz in Rioverde, SLP, Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Nicolasa Díaz, Nocona; children, Santos Díaz, Nocona, Pascual Díaz, Austin, Gabriel Díaz, Samuel Díaz, Heradio Díaz, Miguel Díaz and Zeferina Ibarra Díaz all of Nocona; sisters, Luisa Díaz, Mexico, Epifonia Díaz and Maria Creofas Díaz both of Austin; brothers, Juan Díaz, Mexico, Francisco Díaz and Seberiano Díaz both of Austin; 26 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to a charity of choice in his honor.