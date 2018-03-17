Ad

Bowie and Nocona boys basketball players earn postseason awards

03/17/2018 SPORTS 0

Bowie's Gary Mosley earned both all region and first team all district.

3A State Title Game MVP
Daniel Mosley, Jr. Bowie

3A UIL All
Tournament Team
Daniel Mosley, Jr. Bowie
Justin Franklin, Jr. Bowie

3A All State Team
Kason Spikes, Sr. Bowie
Daniel Mosley, Jr. Bowie

3A Region 1
All Region Team
Gary Mosley, Sr. Bowie
Riley McCasland, Sr. Nocona
Kason Spikes, Sr. Bowie
Daniel Mosley, Jr. Bowie

8-3A All District
Honors
Co-District MVP
Daniel Mosley, Jr. Bowie
Riley McCasland, Sr. Nocona

Co-Defensive MVP
Jeremy James, Sr. Nocona
Kason Spikes, Sr. Bowie

Sixth Man of the Year
Taylor Pigg, Jr. Bowie

First Team
Jose Ogeda,, Sr. Nocona
Charles Evans, Sr. Nocona
Cade Breeze, Sr. Nocona
Keck Jones, Sr. Bowie
Gary Mosley, Sr. Bowie
Justin Franklin, Jr. Bowie

Second Team
Dillon Swaim, Sr. Bowie

