Bowie boys earn first at Jacksboro

The Bowie High School boy’s racked up 114 points to place them in first in the team standings at the Jacksboro High School meet on Thursday.

Ethan Hellman (23.83) and Daniel Mosley (23.91) went one and two in the 200-meter dash just ahead of tough competition from Victory Christian and Paraidse.

Bowie’s AJ Craddock placed second in the 110-meter hurdles after finishing with a time of 15.55, just 0.01 seconds behind the first place finisher.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Joey Crawford ran ahead of the pack to earn first with a time of 42.60.

The boy’s 400-meter relay team earned third and the 800-meter relay team finished second.

During field events, Bowie’s Logan Lawhorn placed second in triple jump while Mosley earned first in shot put and second in the discus throw.

Justin Prescott, boys head track coach, is optimistic for his team come Monday at the district meet.

“We are going to have some good competition, but I think we have a shot to win it this year with the way we have been improving,” said Prescott.

The Bowie High School boys have taken home the team gold two weeks in a row at their home meet and then, of course, at Jacksboro on Thursday.

“I think we left some points on the board on Thursday, but we are going to get some of that stuff corrected. Our 4×200-meter relay has been working hard and they are looking good, our 4X100-meter relay team finally ran and they placed third, so we are steadily improving, sharpening up and getting ready for Monday,” explained the coach.

It also was a successful meet for the Bowie Lady Rabbits who finished second as a team with 114 points.

Lady Rabbit Jayci Logan finished first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.31, while Kamryn Cantwell was the quickest in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:00.10. Bowie also took home first in the 800-meter run with a first place finish from Ali Frie with a time of 2:39.70.

The girl’s 400-meter relay team earned second, as did the 800-meter relay team while the 1,600-meter relay team took home third. During the girls field events, Cantwell took home first in long jump and Logan earned second in triple jump.

As for Monday, the Bowie Lady Rabbits will have to perform their best as they face some tough competition from other district schools.

“I think it is going to be very competitive, just about all of us have a chance to win it. We are just all real equal and good at different things and we all have our strengths,” said Chuck Hall, girls head track coach.

Holliday has strong distance runners, City View is strong in the relays and field events, while Paradise leads the pack in hurdlers, explained Hall.

“It is just going to be whoever performs the best that day. Monday is going to be huge because you are going to put yourself in a position to have a chance to win with running events. I think we are going to have a shot but we have to run well,” said Hall.

The top four individuals from each event at district will advance to the area meet.

The district meet will take place at Jacksboro High School with the 3,200-meter run beginning at 10:30 a.m. Field events start at 11 a.m., with time blocks at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Preliminary running events will start at 5:30 p.m.

To see full results, pickup a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.