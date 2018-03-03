Bowie breezes past Peaster

The season continues and the Bowie Jackrabbits play on as they made mincemeat out of highly state ranked Peaster on Tuesday to qualify for the regional tournament.

With people expecting it to be possibly the team’s toughest test all season, the Jackrabbits quickly ran the Greyhounds out of the Chisholm Trail High School gym in the first half, ultimately winning 68-42.

Peaster came into the game rated fourth in the state in last TABC Poll. Bowie was rated 10. The Jackrabbits also had not played a close game with any stakes to them since Jan. 30 against Holliday.

The gym was packed on the Bowie side as it seemed most of the community made the trip as compared to Peaster. The game was anticipated to be a classic and a matchup of different styles. The Jackrabbits had the advantage in the post while the Greyhounds had several shooters and players who could get hot from the perimeter. It did not take long for the game to get out of hand.

Read the full story in the weekend News.